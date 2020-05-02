Eli Lilly & Co Rises 1.79% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $144.53 to a high of $145.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $142.85 on volume of 766,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Eli Lilly & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.36 and a high of $145.75 and are now at $146.01, 44% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

