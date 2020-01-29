Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Breaks Through Resistance at $139.88

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $139.48 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $139.88. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $140.13 and $140.78.

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) defies analysts with a current price ($140.38) 33.9% above its average consensus price target of $92.84. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $127.45 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $116.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eli Lilly & Co have traded between a low of $101.36 and a high of $142.25 and are now at $140.38, which is 38% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

