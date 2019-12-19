Eli Lilly & Co has the Best Relative Performance in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (LLY , NKTR , MYL , MRK , PFE )

We looked at the Pharmaceuticals industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY ) ranks first with a gain of 2.90%; Nektar Therapeut (NASDAQ:NKTR ) ranks second with a gain of 1.40%; and Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL ) ranks third with a gain of 0.58%.

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK ) follows with a gain of 0.53% and Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.15%.

