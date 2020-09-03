Eli Lilly & Co has the Best Relative Performance in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (LLY , MRK , TBPH , JNJ , BMY )

Below are the top five companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY ) ranks first with a gain of 0.93%; Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK ) ranks second with a gain of 0.76%; and Theravance B (NASDAQ:TBPH ) ranks third with a gain of 0.46%.

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ ) follows with a gain of 0.01% and Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.31%.

