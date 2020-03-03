Electronic Arts Rises 1.20% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $105.38 to a high of $109.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $106.40 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Electronic Arts has traded in a range of $73.74 to $122.79 and is now at $109.13, 48% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

