Electro Sci Inds is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (ESIO, COHR, DAKT, VPG, MTSC)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Electro Sci Inds ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 12.48. Coherent Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 14.72. Daktronics Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 20.02.

Vishay Preci follows with a a P/E ratio of 25.88, and Mts Systems Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 26.62.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Daktronics Inc on October 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.90. Since that call, shares of Daktronics Inc have fallen 10.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.