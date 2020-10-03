Electro Sci Inds is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (ESIO, COHR, CGNX, MTSC, CTRL)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest sales growth.

Electro Sci Inds ranks highest with a sales growth of 12,846.7%. Following is Coherent Inc with a sales growth of 10,099.6%. Cognex Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,362.9%.

Mts Systems Corp follows with a sales growth of 2,119.6%, and Control4 Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,720.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Coherent Inc on February 19th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $147.55. Since that call, shares of Coherent Inc have fallen 9.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.