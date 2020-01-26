Electro Sci Inds is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (ESIO, COHR, DAKT, VPG, MTSC)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Electro Sci Inds ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 8.0%. Coherent Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 7.1%. Daktronics Inc ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.1%.

Vishay Preci follows with a an earnings yield of 3.9%, and Mts Systems Corp rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 3.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Daktronics Inc on October 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.90. Since that call, shares of Daktronics Inc have fallen 11.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.