Elec For Imaging has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (EFII, DDD, AAPL, HPQ, DBD)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest sales growth.

Elec For Imaging ranks lowest with a sales growth of 12.0%. Following is 3D Systems Corp with a sales growth of 207.0%. Apple Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 630.5%.

Hp Inc follows with a sales growth of 791.5%, and Diebold Nixdorf rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 3,898.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Diebold Nixdorf on February 11th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.93. Since that call, shares of Diebold Nixdorf have fallen 61.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.