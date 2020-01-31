Elec For Imaging has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (EFII, DDD, AAPL, HPQ, DBD)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest sales growth.

Elec For Imaging ranks lowest with a sales growth of 12.0%. 3D Systems Corp is next with a sales growth of 207.0%. Apple Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 630.5%.

Hp Inc follows with a sales growth of 791.5%, and Diebold Nixdorf rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 3,898.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Elec For Imaging on January 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Elec For Imaging have risen 46.0%. We continue to monitor Elec For Imaging for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.