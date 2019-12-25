Elec For Imaging is Among the Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (EFII, AAPL, HPE, NTAP, NCR)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Elec For Imaging ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.2%. Following is Apple Inc with a an earnings yield of 3.6%. Hewlett Packa ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.2%.

Netapp Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 4.5%, and Ncr Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 8.1%.

