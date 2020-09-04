Eldorado Resorts has the Highest Sales Growth in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (ERI, WYNN, GDEN, CZR, MGM)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest sales growth.

Eldorado Resorts ranks highest with a sales growth of 6,502.5%. Wynn Resorts Ltd is next with a sales growth of 4,119.9%. Golden Entertain ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,643.9%.

Caesars Entertai follows with a sales growth of 2,514.8%, and Mgm Resorts Inte rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,394.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mgm Resorts Inte on March 20th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.92. Since that recommendation, shares of Mgm Resorts Inte have risen 37.5%. We continue to monitor Mgm Resorts Inte for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.