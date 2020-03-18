Eldorado Resorts Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (ERI)

Eldorado Resorts's stock is down 33.2% to $6.75 on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 4.3 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 3.8 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eldorado Resorts have traded between a low of $10.00 and a high of $70.74 and are now at $10.09, which is 1% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.05% lower and 4.82% lower over the past week, respectively.