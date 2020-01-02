El Pollo Loco Ho is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (LOCO, CBRL, EAT, BLMN, RUTH)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

El Pollo Loco Ho ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.4%. Cracker Barrel is next with a future earnings growth of 4.1%. Brinker Intl ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 6.4%.

Bloomin' Brands follows with a future earnings growth of 7.6%, and Ruth'S Hospitali rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 7.7%.

