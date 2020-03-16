Ehealth Inc is Among the Companies in the Insurance Brokers Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (EHTH, BRO, AJG, MMC, AON)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Ehealth Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 89.33. Brown & Brown is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 30.09. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.28.

Marsh & Mclennan follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.61, and Aon Plc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.33.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marsh & Mclennan on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $113.63. Since that call, shares of Marsh & Mclennan have fallen 13.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.