Edwards Life is Among the Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (EW , BDX , ZBH , DHR , HOLX )

We looked at the Health Care Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Edwards Life (NYSE:EW ) ranks first with a loss of 1.48%; Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX ) ranks second with a loss of 2.44%; and Zimmer Biomet Ho (NYSE:ZBH ) ranks third with a loss of 3.24%.

Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR ) follows with a loss of 3.48% and Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 3.60%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Edwards Life and will alert subscribers who have EW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.