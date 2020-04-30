Edison Intl Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.84%

Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.05 to a high of $59.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $59.94 on volume of 624,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Edison Intl have traded between a low of $43.63 and a high of $78.93 and are now at $57.95, which is 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Edison Intl and will alert subscribers who have EIX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.