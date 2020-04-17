Edison Intl Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.18%

Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.83 to a high of $61.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $60.92 on volume of 487,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Edison Intl have traded between a low of $43.63 and a high of $78.93 and are now at $60.53, which is 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

