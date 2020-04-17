Edison Intl Rises 1.18% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.83 to a high of $61.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $60.92 on volume of 487,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Edison Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.93 and a 52-week low of $43.63 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $60.53 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

