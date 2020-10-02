Edgewell Persona Rises 25.31% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Edgewell Persona (NYSE:EPC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.28 to a high of $38.57. Yesterday, the shares gained 25.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.68 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Edgewell Persona share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.55 and a 52-week low of $25.43 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $37.26 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

