MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Edgewell Persona has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Personal Products Industry (EPC, REV, COTY, MED, EL)

Written on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 5:32am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Edgewell Persona ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 321.4%. Revlon Inc-A is next with a EBITDA growth of 173.5%. Coty Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 160.4%.

Medifast Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 58.7%, and Estee Lauder rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 22.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Medifast Inc on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $102.63. Since that call, shares of Medifast Inc have fallen 22.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest ebitda growth edgewell persona revlon inc-a coty inc-cl a medifast inc Estee Lauder

Ticker(s): EPC REV COTY MED EL

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.