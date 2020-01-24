Edgewell Persona is Among the Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (EPC, NUS, COTY, HLF, USNA)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Edgewell Persona ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.29. Nu Skin Enterp-A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.23. Coty Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.54.

Herbalife Ltd follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.53, and Usana Health Sci rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.95.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Usana Health Sci on July 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $66.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Usana Health Sci have risen 18.5%. We continue to monitor Usana Health Sci for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.