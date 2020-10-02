Edgewell Persona is Among the Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (EPC, NUS, HLF, COTY, USNA)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Edgewell Persona ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.4%. Nu Skin Enterp-A is next with a forward earnings yield of 10.4%. Herbalife Ltd ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.7%.

Coty Inc-Cl A follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.7%, and Usana Health Sci rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 5.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Edgewell Persona and will alert subscribers who have EPC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.