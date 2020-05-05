Ecolab Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.54%

Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $193.90 to a high of $196.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $195.33 on volume of 377,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ecolab Inc has traded in a range of $124.60 to $211.24 and is now at $196.00, 57% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

