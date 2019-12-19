Ecolab Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.30%

Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $188.30 to a high of $192.55. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $187.81 on volume of 318,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ecolab Inc on September 11th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $196.89. Since that call, shares of Ecolab Inc have fallen 5.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Ecolab Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $209.87 and a 52-week low of $135.77 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $189.96 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.