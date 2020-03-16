Ecolab Inc is Among the Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (ECL, BCPC, SHW, KWR, RPM)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Ecolab Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 30.01. Balchem Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.98. Sherwin-Williams ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.79.

Quaker Chemical follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.43, and Rpm Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.99.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rpm Intl Inc on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $70.40. Since that call, shares of Rpm Intl Inc have fallen 10.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.