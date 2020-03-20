Ebay Inc Falls 5.41% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.51 to a high of $30.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.01 on volume of 11.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Ebay Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.28 and a high of $39.25 and are now at $28.21, 3% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

