Ebay Inc (EBAY) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $35.35

Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $35.57 today and has reached the first level of support at $35.35. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $35.05 and $34.53 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 36.7% for shares of Ebay Inc based on a current price of $35.31 and an average consensus analyst price target of $48.28. Ebay Inc shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.86 and support at the 50-day MA of $34.02.

Over the past year, Ebay Inc has traded in a range of $26.02 to $39.25 and is now at $35.31, 36% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

