Ebay Inc (EBAY) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $32.14

Shares of Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $31.93 today and have reached the first resistance level of $32.14. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $32.42 and $32.91 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 49.5% for shares of Ebay Inc based on a current price of $32.29 and an average consensus analyst price target of $48.28. Ebay Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.07 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $36.96.

Over the past year, Ebay Inc has traded in a range of $26.02 to $39.25 and is now at $32.29, 24% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ebay Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ebay Inc in search of a potential trend change.