Ebay Inc (EBAY) Approaches New Upside Target of $40.12

Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $39.84 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $39.88. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $40.12 and $40.40.

Over the past year, Ebay Inc has traded in a range of $26.02 to $42.00 and is now at $39.65, 52% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 0.47% higher over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 21.8% exists for Ebay Inc, based on a current level of $39.65 and analysts' average consensus price target of $48.28. Ebay Inc shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.78 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $34.22.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ebay Inc on April 7th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $31.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Ebay Inc have risen 23.4%. We continue to monitor EBAY for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.