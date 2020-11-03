Ebay Inc (EBAY) Approaches New Upside Target of $36.23

Shares of Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $35.04 today and have reached the first resistance level of $35.53. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $36.23 and $37.42 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 38.6% for shares of Ebay Inc based on a current price of $34.83 and an average consensus analyst price target of $48.28. Ebay Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.13 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $37.69.

In the past 52 weeks, Ebay Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.28 and a high of $39.25 and are now at $34.83, 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ebay Inc and will alert subscribers who have EBAY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.