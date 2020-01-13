Ebay Inc (EBAY) Approaches New Upside Target of $35.06

Shares of Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) opened today above their pivot of $34.73 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $34.89. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $35.06 and $35.39 will be of interest.

Ebay Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.87 and a 52-week low of $27.28 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $34.67 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Potential upside of 39.3% exists for Ebay Inc, based on a current level of $34.67 and analysts' average consensus price target of $48.28. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.42 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $37.89.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ebay Inc on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.28. Since that call, shares of Ebay Inc have fallen 8.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.