Eaton Corp Plc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.69%

Written on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:54pm
By Amy Schwartz

Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.00 to a high of $76.04. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $76.69 on volume of 909,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Eaton Corp Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.78 and a 52-week low of $56.42 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $75.14 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

