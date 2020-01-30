Eastman Chemical Falls 2.24% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $69.25 to a high of $69.83. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $69.75 on volume of 491,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eastman Chemical have traded between a low of $61.22 and a high of $86.18 and are now at $68.79, which is 12% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

