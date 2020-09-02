Eastgroup Prop has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Industrial REITs Industry (EGP, PLD, FR, STAG, MNR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Eastgroup Prop ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 11.0%. Following is Prologis Inc with a EBITDA growth of 13.8%. First Ind Realty ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 21.7%.

Stag Industrial follows with a EBITDA growth of 28.9%, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 34.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eastgroup Prop and will alert subscribers who have EGP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.