Eastgroup Prop is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (EGP, PLD, FR, STAG, MNR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Eastgroup Prop ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 11.0%. Prologis Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 13.8%. First Ind Realty ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 21.7%.

Stag Industrial follows with a EBITDA growth of 28.9%, and Monmouth Real Es rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 34.3%.

