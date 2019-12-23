Eastgroup Prop is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (EGP , PLD , TRNO , STAG , MNR )

We looked at the Industrial REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Eastgroup Prop (NYSE:EGP ) ranks first with a gain of 1.11%; Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD ) ranks second with a gain of 0.82%; and Terreno Realty C (NYSE:TRNO ) ranks third with a gain of 0.74%.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG ) follows with a gain of 0.64% and Monmouth Real Es (NYSE:MNR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.62%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monmouth Real Es on January 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.46. Since that recommendation, shares of Monmouth Real Es have risen 9.1%. We continue to monitor Monmouth Real Es for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.