Easterly Governm has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Office REITs Industry (DEA, CXP, CIO, ARE, SLG)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Easterly Governm ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 67.6%. Following is Columbia Propert with a EBITDA growth of 49.9%. City Office Reit ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 38.2%.

Alexandria Real follows with a EBITDA growth of 26.8%, and Sl Green Realty rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 21.4%.

