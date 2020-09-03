Easterly Governm is Among the Companies in the Office REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (DEA , FSP , HIW , CIO , PDM )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Office REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Easterly Governm (NYSE:DEA ) ranks first with a gain of 0.68%; Franklin Street (AMEX:FSP ) ranks second with a loss of 0.13%; and Highwoods Prop (NYSE:HIW ) ranks third with a loss of 0.60%.

City Office Reit (NYSE:CIO ) follows with a loss of 0.97% and Piedmont Offic-A (NYSE:PDM ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.09%.

