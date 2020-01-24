East West Bncrp has the Best Relative Performance in the Regional Banks Industry (EWBC , MTB , LOB , BANC , BXS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Regional Banks industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

East West Bncrp (NASDAQ:EWBC ) ranks first with a gain of 7.36%; M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB ) ranks second with a gain of 5.25%; and Live Oak Bancsha (NASDAQ:LOB ) ranks third with a gain of 5.01%.

Banc Of Californ (NYSE:BANC ) follows with a gain of 2.53% and Bancorpsouth Inc (NYSE:BXS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.69%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Banc Of Californ on November 22nd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Banc Of Californ have risen 15.8%. We continue to monitor Banc Of Californ for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.