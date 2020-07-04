Eagle Materials has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Construction Materials Industry (EXP, MLM, USCR, USLM, VMC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Eagle Materials ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.73. Following is Martin Mar Mtls with a FCF per share of $3.93. Us Concrete Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.27.

Us Lime & Minera follows with a FCF per share of $2.32, and Vulcan Materials rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.40.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Vulcan Materials. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Vulcan Materials in search of a potential trend change.