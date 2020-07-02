Eagle Materials is Among the Companies in the Construction Materials Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (EXP, MLM, USCR, USLM, VMC)
Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Eagle Materials ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.73. Following is Martin Mar Mtls with a FCF per share of $3.93. Us Concrete Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.27.
Us Lime & Minera follows with a FCF per share of $2.32, and Vulcan Materials rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.40.
