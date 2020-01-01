Dynex Capital has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Mortgage REITs Industry (DX, RWT, PMT, LADR, TWO)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.

Dynex Capital ranks lowest with a sales growth of 283.4%. Following is Redwood Trust with a sales growth of 1,080.0%. Pennymac Mortgag ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,124.9%.

Ladder Capital follows with a sales growth of 1,272.1%, and Two Harbors Inve rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,409.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dynex Capital and will alert subscribers who have DX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.