Dynavax Technolo is Among the Companies in the Biotechnology Industry with the Best Relative Performance (DVAX , VRTX , IRWD , EXEL , SAGE )

Below are the top five companies in the Biotechnology industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Dynavax Technolo (NASDAQ:DVAX ) ranks first with a gain of 6.14%; Vertex Pharm (NASDAQ:VRTX ) ranks second with a gain of 2.78%; and Ironwood Pharmac (NASDAQ:IRWD ) ranks third with a gain of 2.50%.

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL ) follows with a gain of 1.93% and Sage Therapeutic (NASDAQ:SAGE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.86%.

