Dunkin' Brands G Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.29%

Dunkin' Brands G (:DNKN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.92 to a high of $75.11. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $74.08 on volume of 108,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dunkin' Brands G have traded between a low of $46.55 and a high of $77.47 and are now at $74.94, which is 61% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dunkin' Brands G on September 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $78.52. Since that call, shares of Dunkin' Brands G have fallen 4.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.