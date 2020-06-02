Dunkin' Brands G Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.23%

Dunkin' Brands G (:DNKN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $74.01 to a high of $77.08. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $77.56 on volume of 705,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Dunkin' Brands G has traded in a range of $46.55 to $79.78 and is now at $76.27, 64% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

