Dunkin' Brands G Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.35%

Dunkin' Brands G (:DNKN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.02 to a high of $66.04. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.22 on volume of 398,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Dunkin' Brands G has traded in a range of $38.51 to $79.78 and is now at $65.62, 70% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dunkin' Brands G and will alert subscribers who have DNKN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.