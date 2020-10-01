Dunkin' Brands G Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.19%

Dunkin' Brands G (:DNKN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.56 to a high of $77.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $77.43 on volume of 243,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Dunkin' Brands G has traded in a range of $46.55 to $77.47 and is now at $76.99, 65% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 0.15% higher over the past week, respectively.

