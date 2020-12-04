Dun & Bradstreet is Among the Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (DNB, VRSK, ICFI, CBZ, FCN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Dun & Bradstreet ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 5.8%. Following is Verisk Analyti with a EBITDA growth of 15.6%. Icf Internationa ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 17.4%.

Cbiz Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 18.3%, and Fti Consulting rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 18.6%.

