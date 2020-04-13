Dun & Bradstreet is Among the Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (DNB, NLSN, VRSK, EFX, HURN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Dun & Bradstreet ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 67.64. Following is Nielsen Holdings with a a debt to asset ratio of 50.05. Verisk Analyti ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.98.

Equifax Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 37.39, and Huron Consulting rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dun & Bradstreet on July 19th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $129.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Dun & Bradstreet have risen 12.4%. We continue to monitor Dun & Bradstreet for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.